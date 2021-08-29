Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$3.65 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MOZ. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Beacon Securities downgraded shares of Marathon Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.29.

TSE:MOZ opened at C$2.95 on Wednesday. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of C$2.04 and a 52 week high of C$3.61. The company has a market cap of C$717.06 million and a P/E ratio of -53.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 18.38, a current ratio of 18.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In other news, Director Joseph George Spiteri sold 20,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total transaction of C$68,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 507,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,750,032.40.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

