Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Bank of America

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.40.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $61.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.54. The stock has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.42, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $64.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

