Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.87 on Friday, hitting $355.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,698,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,188. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $372.69. The firm has a market cap of $351.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

