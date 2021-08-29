Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of MMX opened at C$6.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$876.53 million and a PE ratio of 17.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.21. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of C$5.47 and a 12 month high of C$7.78.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$17.58 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maverix Metals will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maverix Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.60.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.