McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in McKesson were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,576,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,161,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 40.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 46.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 74,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,539,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.3% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of MCK opened at $201.12 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $141.32 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,679 shares of company stock valued at $3,379,237 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.