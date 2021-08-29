Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Acquires 2,284 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 204,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 78,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 9,753 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 61,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Bank of America by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 21,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.49. The stock had a trading volume of 46,468,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,875,932. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.98.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

