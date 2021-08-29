Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Acquires 5,397 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 231.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $46,939,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 510.7% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after buying an additional 107,990 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE MDT traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.81. 3,801,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059,525. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.94 and a 52 week high of $135.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.91.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,693 shares of company stock worth $7,720,010 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.