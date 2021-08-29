Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC cut its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in International Paper by 15.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,495,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109,887 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in International Paper by 40.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in International Paper by 229.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,163,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,926,000 after acquiring an additional 810,665 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 16.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,368,000 after acquiring an additional 684,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp bought a new position in International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $39,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.13. 1,631,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $35.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.