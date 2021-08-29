Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $3.04 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned 0.20% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 163,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,242,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 191,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,801,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 657.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,220,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,993 shares during the last quarter.

MDYV traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.55. 58,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,331. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $41.22 and a one year high of $71.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.40.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

