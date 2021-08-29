Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,386,000 after acquiring an additional 686,581 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,399,000 after buying an additional 270,933 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,474,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,228,000 after buying an additional 146,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cummins by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,423,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,832,000 after buying an additional 25,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,166,000 after buying an additional 148,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.68.

Cummins stock traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,024. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.90. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $199.70 and a one year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

