Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Purchases 733 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at $1,219,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at about $5,242,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 56.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 24,908 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 104.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 729,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,816,000 after buying an additional 373,014 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

DXC Technology stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.35. 1,129,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,553. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $49,803.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 20,804 shares of company stock valued at $814,217. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

