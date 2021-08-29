Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Raised to $146.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $137.00 to $146.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a focus list rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.91.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $133.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $98.94 and a 1 year high of $135.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,010. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,875,162,000 after purchasing an additional 717,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,967,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,738 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,053,451,000 after purchasing an additional 410,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Medtronic by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,816,810,000 after acquiring an additional 735,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,813,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,699,706,000 after acquiring an additional 381,458 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

