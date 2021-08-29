Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Boosted by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,504 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $30,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,939,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 510.7% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after buying an additional 107,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at $7,301,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,693 shares of company stock worth $7,720,010. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Argus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.91.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $133.81. 3,801,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,059,525. The firm has a market cap of $179.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.89. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $135.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.99.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

