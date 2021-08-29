Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 92,264 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PERI. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 136.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter worth $120,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Perion Network in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Perion Network by 34.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

PERI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. Perion Network Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $28.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

