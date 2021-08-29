Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys 15,695 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.33% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $25.10 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $25.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.