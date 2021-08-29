Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $1.11 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $281,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 76,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 8,367 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.4% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 12,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 289,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. 57.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $46.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $261.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.11.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

See Also: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.