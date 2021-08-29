Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Makes New $706,000 Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLTR stock opened at $90.89 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.75.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford bought 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 899 shares in the company, valued at $89,018.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group cut Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

