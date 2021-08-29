Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases New Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.3% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 27,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 9.6% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $36.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.76. The company has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.17.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

