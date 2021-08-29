Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:MCG opened at $11.01 on Friday. Membership Collective Group has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $14.26.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Membership Collective Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

