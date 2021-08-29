Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 771,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,414 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $17,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIVO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 36,822 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $284,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 38.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 405,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after buying an additional 111,928 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 12.5% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 60.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.49. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VIVO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.