MetaHash Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 29th. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $34.90 million and $1.03 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,922,379,004 coins and its circulating supply is 2,752,302,871 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.