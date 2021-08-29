Michael Mcknight Sells 36,176 Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Michael Mcknight sold 36,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $597,627.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,978.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Mcknight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Michael Mcknight sold 29,046 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $479,259.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Michael Mcknight sold 41,328 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $669,926.88.

On Friday, June 11th, Michael Mcknight sold 87,739 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $1,543,329.01.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Michael Mcknight sold 23,284 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $420,043.36.

CURO opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $674.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $20.81.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 19.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,228,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,518,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,637,000 after buying an additional 111,766 shares during the last quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,779,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CURO Group by 172.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,024,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after acquiring an additional 648,545 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CURO Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 975,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after acquiring an additional 27,746 shares during the period. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

