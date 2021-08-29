Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Position Increased by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cleveland Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.03.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $396,776.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,475,453.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $661,629.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,988,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,682 shares of company stock worth $12,082,346. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.00. 14,994,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,745,946. The company has a market cap of $83.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $44.40 and a one year high of $96.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

