Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s Largest Position

Waverton Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 900,379 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 9.5% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $243,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 437,632 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $118,556,000 after purchasing an additional 67,094 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 7,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,672 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.9% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Griffin Securities raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.39.

Microsoft stock opened at $299.72 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $305.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

