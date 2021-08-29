MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

MidWestOne Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by 31.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. MidWestOne Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Shares of MOFG stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $33.68. The firm has a market cap of $476.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.21.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles N. Funk acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $29,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

