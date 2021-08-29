Millennium Management LLC Has $254,000 Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 80.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,902 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CHH opened at $121.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.59 and a 1-year high of $123.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 683.02%. Research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Choice Hotels International news, Director John P. Tague sold 536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total transaction of $60,605.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,966.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,335,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,784,408. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

