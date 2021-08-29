Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 18,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,498,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,246,000 after buying an additional 167,766 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 9.3% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 348,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 491,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,807,000.

Shares of NYSE EFR opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.15. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $14.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

