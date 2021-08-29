Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 69.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $269,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $183,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,427 shares of company stock worth $557,203. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

CPK stock opened at $129.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.24. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $72.89 and a one year high of $132.43.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

