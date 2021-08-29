Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,950 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Navigator by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Navigator by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Navigator by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 362,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Navigator by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Navigator by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 91,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Navigator alerts:

NVGS stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $503.05 million, a PE ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Navigator had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVGS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Navigator Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.