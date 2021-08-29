Millennium Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 84.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 88,534 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Investment by 4.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 1.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 60,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 158.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 9.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 48,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. 33.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AINV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. lifted their target price on Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

AINV stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $905.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 2.02. Apollo Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $15.27.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 66.95%. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.37%.

Apollo Investment Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

