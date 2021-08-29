Millennium Management LLC Trims Stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 72.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,528 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Calix by 13.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Calix by 23.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Calix by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Calix stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Calix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $908,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,485.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $59,301.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,869.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,290 shares of company stock valued at $16,575,701 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

