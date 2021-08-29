Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mitchells & Butlers Plc is engaged in restaurants & pubs business. The company’s brands include Sizzling Pubs, Vintage Inns, Harvester, Ember Inns, Toby Carvery, Crown Carveries, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s, Alex, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Browns, Innkeeper’s Lodge, Oak Tree, Orchid Pubs and Premium Country Pubs. Its business segment consists of Retail Operating and Property business. Retail Operating business manages Group’s retail operating units. Property business holds the Group’s freehold and leasehold property. Mitchells & Butlers Plc is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MBPFF. Peel Hunt raised Mitchells & Butlers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Mitchells & Butlers currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.75.

Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Mitchells & Butlers has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -42.63 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

