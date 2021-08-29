Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the July 29th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
OTCMKTS MSLOY traded up $3.00 on Friday, hitting $36.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 886. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.04.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Company Profile
