Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the July 29th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

OTCMKTS MSLOY traded up $3.00 on Friday, hitting $36.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 886. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.04.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Company Profile

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. engages in the provision of marine transport services. It operates through the following segments: Dry Bulk, Energy Transport, Product Transport, Associated Businesses and Others. The Dry Bulk segment includes dry bulkers, oil tankers, LNG carriers, and car carriers. The Energy Transport segment covers the tankers, steaming coal carriers, LNG carriers and offshore business.

