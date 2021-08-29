Mizuho Raises Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $166.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Splunk from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Splunk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.53.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $155.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.84. Splunk has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total transaction of $48,754.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,181 shares of company stock worth $1,410,791 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Splunk by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,955 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Splunk by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $149,155,000 after buying an additional 321,388 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Splunk by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,857 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

