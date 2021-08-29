Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys Shares of 251,100 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 251,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,185,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ED. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED stock opened at $75.64 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.44.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

