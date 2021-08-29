Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys Shares of 253,400 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 253,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,310,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $96.96 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

