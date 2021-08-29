Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $13.38 Million in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 132,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,376,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Xylem as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Xylem by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $134.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.60. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.72 and a 12-month high of $136.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $7,077,907.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,813,762.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $105,658.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,163 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,643. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.