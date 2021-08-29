Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 221,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,907,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Nucor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 2,452.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $752,377.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,534,162.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $554,269.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,385 shares in the company, valued at $30,282,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NUE opened at $119.85 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $128.81. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.93.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NUE. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

