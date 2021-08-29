Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 530,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,134,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in The Kroger by 24.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 428,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,434,000 after buying an additional 85,367 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Kroger by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,946,000 after buying an additional 308,434 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,014,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,513,000 after buying an additional 167,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 82,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,188 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $45.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.38. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.18.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kroger declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. upped their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.44.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

