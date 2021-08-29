Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases New Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,138,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Generac as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Generac by 345.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Generac by 41.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,082,000 after acquiring an additional 334,177 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Generac by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 438,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,484,000 after acquiring an additional 243,978 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,341,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,065,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,529,840. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $437.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.34 and a 52-week high of $457.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $419.25. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.53.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.