Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes $14.24 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 52,949 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,243,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 30.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus raised their price target on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.17.

NYSE URI opened at $355.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.01 and a 12 month high of $364.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $326.09. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

