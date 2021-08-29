Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Price Hits $0.0568 on Exchanges

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Modern Investment Coin has a total market cap of $425,216.51 and $208,630.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0568 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00023694 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001369 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000719 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Profile

MODIC is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 7,489,636 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here . Modern Investment Coin’s official website is modic.fund

Buying and Selling Modern Investment Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modern Investment Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Modern Investment Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

