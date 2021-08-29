MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Short Interest Down 66.9% in August

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, a decrease of 66.9% from the July 29th total of 481,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 509,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOGU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MOGU by 28.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of MOGU during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of MOGU during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MOGU by 242.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 389,086 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MOGU by 20.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 77,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares during the last quarter. 24.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOGU stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,443,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,415. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30. MOGU has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $3.55.

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.87 million during the quarter. MOGU had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 67.82%.

MOGU

Mogu, Inc engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway.

