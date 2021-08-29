Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Sets New 52-Week High at $492.16

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $492.16 and last traded at $491.28, with a volume of 437 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $487.22.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 118.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.14.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,926 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total value of $3,638,985.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 992,764 shares in the company, valued at $455,797,807.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,618 shares of company stock worth $34,498,301. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

