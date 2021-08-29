Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the July 29th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Montage Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAUTF opened at $0.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57. Montage Gold has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $0.85.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

