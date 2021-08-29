Moody National Bank Trust Division Lowers Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 73.2% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 38.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total value of $640,501.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

NYSE MMM opened at $195.05 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $208.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

