Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,939,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 510.7% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 107,990 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,010 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.91.

NYSE:MDT opened at $133.81 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $135.20. The stock has a market cap of $179.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

