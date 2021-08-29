Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 194 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 0.5% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $24,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $231.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.71. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.85 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

