Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 564 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,408 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in American Express were worth $19,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of American Express by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 39,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXP opened at $168.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $179.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.15.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.