Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 59 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,180 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 143 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $450.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $460.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

